ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Shiba Inu Makes 'Huge Addition' To Metaverse Team: What You Should Know

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1CTk_0gfF5Hqo00

Lead developers of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD metaverse announced the addition of a new advisor to its team.

What Happened: In an update on Twitter, Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama said the metaverse team had brought on David Kern – a former technical artist at Sony Group Corp’s SNEJF Zipper Interactive.

Kusama described the development as a “huge addition” to the Shiba Inu metaverse team.

During his time at Zipper Interactive, Kern created 17 video games. He also served as Technical Director for Technicolor Animation & Games and produced content for AAA game titles.

“We are confident that David’s skills in graphic design, video production, 3D modeling, animation, level building, and production management for games across multiple platforms will be invaluable to the team,” said Shiba Inu in a blog post.

Earlier this year, Shiba Inu debuted its metaverse by raising funds from a virtual land sale. The blockchain initially accepted only Ethereum ETH/USD for purchases but later announced support for its own native token SHIB.

Shiba Inu also introduced a new ecosystem token called TREAT which would serve as the rewards token in the blockchain’s upcoming metaverse.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, gaining 4.4% over the last 24 hours.

Photo via Robert Way on Shutterstock

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nintendo Acquires A Movie Company: Are We Getting More Video Game Movies?

A leading video game company announced the acquisition of an animation studio that could further its plan to monetize its intellectual property. Here are the details. What Happened: Gaming company Nintendo Co NTDOY announced the acquisition of animation studio Dynamo Pictures, according to a report from The Verge. The acquired company will be renamed Nintendo Pictures, with a planned closing date of October 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
protocol.com

Matthew Ball on the metaverse: We've never seen a shift this enormous

Talk to anyone in AR, VR or immersive entertainment about the metaverse, and they’ll sooner or later drop his name. Ball’s work has been hailed by Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Sweeney and Reed Hastings, just to name a few of his better-known fans, and his work has been called a must-read for anyone who wants to know about the next big thing.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Graphic Design#Web3 Technology#The Shiba Inu Shib Usd#Sony Group Corp#Snejf Zipper Interactive#Aaa#Ethereum Eth Usd#Shib
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Committing Humanity Crimes In Detention Centers, Including Arbitrary Executions, Infanticide: IBA Report

Kim Jong-un and other North Korean officials should be investigated for many human rights violation cases committed in the country's detention centers, according to an investigation concluded by the International Bar Association's (IBA) War Crimes Committee. What Happened: North Korea continued to commit ten of the eleven crimes against humanity...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Amazon Wages Price War On Tesco, Biden's Campaign Promise To Free Cannabis Prisoners, H&M Exits Russia And Other Top Financial Stories Monday, July 18

GSK plc GSK has completed the demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business to form the Haleon Group. Reuters reported that shares in Haleon started trading at 330 pence on Monday morning, giving the business a market valuation of around £30.5 billion ($36.4 billion). The company’s debut price was in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Biden Meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince To 'Reorient Not Rupture' Relations

President Joe Biden on Friday met the crown prince of Saudi Arabia – a nation that the U.S. once pledged to make a "pariah" over its human rights issues. On arrival in Saudi Arabia, Biden shared a cordial fist bump with Mohammed bin Salman, signaling his willingness to reset sour relations between the two nations. The President had also clarified, in his July 9 opinion piece for The Washington Post, that he was going to Saudi Arabia to "reorient not rupture" relations.
POTUS
Benzinga

Tesla To $380? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Piper Sandler raised Starbucks Corporation SBUX price target from $80 to $84. Starbucks shares rose 1% to $80.41 in pre-market trading. Stifel boosted Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $345 to $400. Domino's shares fell 2.6% to $396.02 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Yum!...
STOCKS
Benzinga

First Time Smoking Weed, But Didn't Get High? Here Is What Could Have Happened!

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. No two people can have the same experience for their first time smoking weed. The science is that cannabis affects each user differently. For some, they go overboard, some get hungry, some trip a little or fall asleep, while a few feel nothing. These reactions are entirely normal. Not everyone is opportune to get the munchies on their first trial. A couple of factors determine how you react to your first cannabis experience. A few of these factors include the strain, your mood at the moment, and the dosage or amount of cannabis ingested.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
60K+
Followers
148K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy