Hit series Black Ink Crew Chicago will return on Tuesday, August 9 at 8 PM ET/PT, according to a VH1 announcement. This season follows the cast as they usher in a new phase of the Chicago franchise and become accustomed to their new surroundings in an effort to achieve greater levels of success. The team is positioned and prepared for the next level and will either adjust or crumble under strain with an extended crew back in 9MAG’s hometown.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO