ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

7-Eleven Offers $100K Reward in Case of Killer Thief Terrorizing Stores

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

7-Eleven announced Wednesday that it would give a $100,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of a masked thief who has already killed two and wounded three others in a...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

“Suspicious death” of a woman

The “suspicious death” of a woman in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon has resulted in one “person of interest” being taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, police responded to reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a home...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

2 suspects in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies in jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
La Habra, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brea, CA
City
La Habra, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Brea, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Elevens#Crime Stoppers
KTVU FOX 2

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from armored truck traveling from San Mateo to Southern California

A jewelry show traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California was interrupted when an estimated $150 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from an armored truck. According to KPIX, the jewelry was loaded into a Brink's vehicle last Sunday after being shown at the San Mateo Event Center, by the next morning, about 24 lockers belonging to about 18 vendors were gone. The gems – some of which were sapphire and 19-karat yellow gold – were going to be showcased at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena, a direct-to-consumer jewelry show that sells loose gems, watches, and accessories.
SAN MATEO, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fatal hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist occurred on Saturday night, July 16, at 11:46 p.m., west of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. One witness mentioned a black GMC pickup truck fled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Upland stabbing: Police

One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
UPLAND, CA
KTLA

Neighbor arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Long Beach: Police

A 78-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Long Beach Saturday morning, and the Long Beach Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man who lived in the same condominium complex on suspicion of killing her. The woman, Long Beach resident Paz Veliz, was found at about 6:18 a.m. “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to […]
LONG BEACH, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy