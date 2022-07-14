7-Eleven Offers $100K Reward in Case of Killer Thief Terrorizing Stores
By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
4 days ago
7-Eleven announced Wednesday that it would give a $100,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of a masked thief who has already killed two and wounded three others in a...
The “suspicious death” of a woman in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon has resulted in one “person of interest” being taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, police responded to reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a home...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - "He was right over him, shot him point-blank" says a visibly shaken Sycamore Court resident, describing the shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga deputy who had responded to a suspicious vehicle parked outside the home of Juan Cardenas. "He’d been there for hours, with the lights blinking"...
Following a troubling trend that has been plaguing many Southern California regions, local law enforcement has issued a community alert to residents. The alert, issued via social media, warned the public of the recent increase in follow-home robberies, specifically in places of Los Angeles considered to be high-end. The alert...
A Fontana man was among 70 suspects who were arrested during a recent two-week period as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal outdoor marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Between July 4 and July 17, county authorities served 27 search warrants at various locations in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A man driving a stolen car was arrested after leading San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies on a foot chase through a Highland neighborhood, according to the department. Sattar Armstrong, 40, of San Bernardino was arrested Friday for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and...
A jewelry show traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California was interrupted when an estimated $150 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from an armored truck. According to KPIX, the jewelry was loaded into a Brink's vehicle last Sunday after being shown at the San Mateo Event Center, by the next morning, about 24 lockers belonging to about 18 vendors were gone. The gems – some of which were sapphire and 19-karat yellow gold – were going to be showcased at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena, a direct-to-consumer jewelry show that sells loose gems, watches, and accessories.
Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name.
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fatal hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist occurred on Saturday night, July 16, at 11:46 p.m., west of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. One witness mentioned a black GMC pickup truck fled...
Two suspects have been arrested in a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across Southern California in which two people were killed and three others injured, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The main suspect, Malike Patt, 20, seen in surveillance video photos released by police is in...
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Authorities said Friday that two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded. The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests on social media. A press...
One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
Long Beach, California – According to the Long Beach Police Department, a 31-year-old neighbor was arrested after a stabbing incident in Long Beach on Saturday morning that killed an elderly woman. Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Coolidge Street after receiving a report of a stabbing at...
A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing ex-NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. He apparently had words with Trent...
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a nurse and attempting to steal a newborn baby from a hospital in Riverside, the sheriff's department announced. Jesenea Miron, 23, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for kidnapping charges and is currently being held on...
A 78-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Long Beach Saturday morning, and the Long Beach Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man who lived in the same condominium complex on suspicion of killing her. The woman, Long Beach resident Paz Veliz, was found at about 6:18 a.m. “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to […]
Comments / 0