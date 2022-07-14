7-Eleven Offers $100K Reward in Case of Killer Thief Terrorizing Stores

A jewelry show traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California was interrupted when an estimated $150 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from an armored truck. According to KPIX, the jewelry was loaded into a Brink's vehicle last Sunday after being shown at the San Mateo Event Center, by the next morning, about 24 lockers belonging to about 18 vendors were gone. The gems – some of which were sapphire and 19-karat yellow gold – were going to be showcased at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena, a direct-to-consumer jewelry show that sells loose gems, watches, and accessories.

