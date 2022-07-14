ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2

 5 days ago

E_Bregman (6), Dubón (2). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 14. SB_Velazquez (12). S_Marsh (3). HBP_Detmers (Altuve), Valdez...

SFGate

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Altuve, Arenado, Chisholm, Rodón won't play in All-Star Game

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Altuve, an eight-time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Affleck and Lopez got married this weekend in Las Vegas

From Bennifer to Benniforever. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married Saturday in Las Vegas, the actress/pop star has confirmed. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the JLo, Sunday evening. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday - all of us wanting the same thing - for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Bay Area chefs say FX/Hulu show 'The Bear' is 'pretty dead on' in depictions of abusive kitchens

If you’ve ever prepped onions and veg in the wee hours of the morning for the day’s lunch rush, if you’ve ever been yelled at by the dishwasher for not peeling the labels off the cambros before they hit the sinks, if you’ve ever dropped a tray full of freshly baked cookies in front of customers and the business owner on your first day, then FX/Hulu’s buzzy new show, “The Bear,” will slap you right back into the thick of those suppressed memories.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

