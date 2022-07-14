ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO finds 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday morning

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JSO is asking for help in locating Raquan Littles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 6:20 a.m.: Police announced that Raquan Littles was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Wednesday, July 13, JSO patrol officers responded to a missing child call in Northwest Jacksonville just after 10:40 in the evening.

Raquan Littles was last seen in the area of McMillan Street and Kings Road by his godfather, who took the child to this location to visit with his mother at 11:00 a.m.

The child was reportedly placed in a 2015 black Ford Escape with Derrick McIntosh by the child’s mother. McIntosh is considered a family friend of the child.

The child has not been seen since being placed in McIntosh’s car. Due to the child’s age JSO is asking for assistance in locating him.

The missing child has been identified as:

Name: Raquan Littles

Age: 3

Height/Weight: 3′5 / 50 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Black

Clothing: Black shirt with Black and Red shorts

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Raquan Littles is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.

