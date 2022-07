MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of people were out and about in downtown Mobile Saturday for the Dauphin Street Pole Vault. On Friday, Mobile County’s Health Department confirmed Alabama’s first case of monkeypox. Hours later a second was confirmed in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Public Health and Mobile County Health Department held a press conference Friday afternoon confirming the first cases of monkeypox in the state. One of the two cases is in Mobile County.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO