Jacksonville, FL

UPDATE: Jacksonville police locate 3-year-old boy

By Rich Jones
 4 days ago
Jacksonville police searching for missing child

Jacksonville, Fl — Update 6:20 am - JSO reports 3-year-old Raquan Littles has been located and is safe.

Original story - An urgent appeal from Jacksonville police to find a missing 3-year-old boy. Raquan Littles was last seen in the area of McMillan Street and Kings Road by his godfather, who took the boy to meet with his mom around 11 o’clock yesterday morning.

The boy was put in a 2015 black Ford Escape with Derrick McIntosh - who is a considered a family friend. The child’s godfather reportedly left the area in his vehicle and returned home.

The boy hasn’t been seen since being placed in McIntosh’s vehicle and, due to his age, police are asking for help in locating him to ensure he is safe.

Raquan Littles is 3′5′' and 50 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black shirt with black and red shorts.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Raquan Littles is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
