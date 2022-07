It turns out Penn State was in need of a little bit of a boost before crossing the finish line in the recruitment of its latest four-star commitment in the Class of 2023, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson. Robinson committed to Penn State on Friday evening, giving the Nittany Lions another terrific piece of the defensive puzzle in the current recruiting cycle and further solidifying Penn State’s chances of locking down a top-10 recruiting class for a second straight year, the first time that would ever happen for the program. But it was far from a given Robinson would commit to the Nittany Lions as the final stages of the recruiting process were being conducted.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO