MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association's endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake.Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them.Michels' campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn't endorsed anyone in the GOP...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO