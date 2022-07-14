ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Transit rail service resumes after suspension in and out of Penn Station in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NJ Transit rail service in and out of New York Penn Station is resuming with delays after an earlier suspension due to overhead wire issues.

"Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule following earlier Amtrak overhead wire issues," the agency tweeted at 5:30 a.m.

The suspension was first reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes are no longer being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

