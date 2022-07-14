Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban

July 14 (UPI) -- Abortion providers in South Carolina have filed a lawsuit in state court, seeking to again block its six-week abortion ban from going into effect on the grounds it violates South Carolinians' state Constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women's Clinic, which operate the states three abortion clinics, along with two physicians filed the lawsuit against Senate Bill 1, stating it is "an affront to the dignity and health of South Carolinians."

S.B. 1 bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which generally occurs around the sixth week of a pregnancy, often before most know they are pregnant.

The ban carries felony criminal penalties, including a $10,000 fine and two years' imprisonment, for healthcare providers who preform the procedure, though exceptions are in place if the fetus is the result of rape or incest and if the pregnant person's life is in danger.

The bill was signed into law in February of last year and it took immediate effect, though it was swiftly blocked on the grounds it violated Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

On June 24, however, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, and Republican-led states sought to ban abortion, including South Carolina, and on June 27, a federal court issued a stay on the preliminary injunction and S.B. 1 re-took effect.

The abortion providers argue in the lawsuit Wednesday that the ban violates one's right to privacy due to its Reported Rape Exception

According to the court document, a physician is required to report within 24 hours of performing an abortion if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest. Information to be handed over to the local sheriff's office includes the patient's name and contact information, regardless of the patient's wishes or where the alleged crime occurred.

The abortion providers say the exception makes no special provision for confidentiality, nor does it address whether the sheriff who receives the report would be given the authority to investigate the crime if it occurred in another state.

The act also states the reporting requirement only applies if the patient, after being instructed the rape will be reported, decides to have an abortion.

"This requirement blatantly intrudes on a patient's right to privacy by conditioning the availability of healthcare on the disclosure of medical and other personal information and discouraging them from accessing abortion in South Carolina," the abortion providers said.

They also said that by banning previability abortions, the act violates the right to patients' equal protection under the state's Constitution, which requires that all people similarity situated be treated the same under the law.

The plantiffs argue that the act deprives pregnant people who choose to terminate their pregnancies after six weeks their fundamental privacy right to make decisions about their own bodies while allowing pregnant people who wish to continue their pregnancies the full enjoyment of that right without sufficient justification.

"By banning abortion after approximately six weeks LMP, the Act relies on and entrenches stereotypical, antiquated and overbroad generalizations about the roles, abilities and decision-making capacities of women," they said, adding the act also makes a distinction between sexual assault survivors who do not wish to report their assault and those who choose to.

Jenny Black, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said without court intervention, South Carolinians will continue suffer in a state that already has high rates of maternal and infant mortality, especially among Black people.

"We urgently need this court to reject Senate Bill 1 for what it is: a direct assault on our healthcare, our lives and fundamental rights," she said in a statement.

