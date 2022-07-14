ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Abortion providers ask court to again block S.C.'s 6-week abortion ban

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ttfbi_0gfEyn3500

July 14 (UPI) -- Abortion providers in South Carolina have filed a lawsuit in state court, seeking to again block its six-week abortion ban from going into effect on the grounds it violates South Carolinians' state Constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women's Clinic, which operate the states three abortion clinics, along with two physicians filed the lawsuit against Senate Bill 1, stating it is "an affront to the dignity and health of South Carolinians."

S.B. 1 bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which generally occurs around the sixth week of a pregnancy, often before most know they are pregnant.

The ban carries felony criminal penalties, including a $10,000 fine and two years' imprisonment, for healthcare providers who preform the procedure, though exceptions are in place if the fetus is the result of rape or incest and if the pregnant person's life is in danger.

The bill was signed into law in February of last year and it took immediate effect, though it was swiftly blocked on the grounds it violated Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

On June 24, however, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, and Republican-led states sought to ban abortion, including South Carolina, and on June 27, a federal court issued a stay on the preliminary injunction and S.B. 1 re-took effect.

The abortion providers argue in the lawsuit Wednesday that the ban violates one's right to privacy due to its Reported Rape Exception

According to the court document, a physician is required to report within 24 hours of performing an abortion if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest. Information to be handed over to the local sheriff's office includes the patient's name and contact information, regardless of the patient's wishes or where the alleged crime occurred.

The abortion providers say the exception makes no special provision for confidentiality, nor does it address whether the sheriff who receives the report would be given the authority to investigate the crime if it occurred in another state.

The act also states the reporting requirement only applies if the patient, after being instructed the rape will be reported, decides to have an abortion.

"This requirement blatantly intrudes on a patient's right to privacy by conditioning the availability of healthcare on the disclosure of medical and other personal information and discouraging them from accessing abortion in South Carolina," the abortion providers said.

They also said that by banning previability abortions, the act violates the right to patients' equal protection under the state's Constitution, which requires that all people similarity situated be treated the same under the law.

The plantiffs argue that the act deprives pregnant people who choose to terminate their pregnancies after six weeks their fundamental privacy right to make decisions about their own bodies while allowing pregnant people who wish to continue their pregnancies the full enjoyment of that right without sufficient justification.

"By banning abortion after approximately six weeks LMP, the Act relies on and entrenches stereotypical, antiquated and overbroad generalizations about the roles, abilities and decision-making capacities of women," they said, adding the act also makes a distinction between sexual assault survivors who do not wish to report their assault and those who choose to.

Jenny Black, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said without court intervention, South Carolinians will continue suffer in a state that already has high rates of maternal and infant mortality, especially among Black people.

"We urgently need this court to reject Senate Bill 1 for what it is: a direct assault on our healthcare, our lives and fundamental rights," she said in a statement.

Abortion-rights advocates march against overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Comments / 14

DMac McDaniel
4d ago

I can hardly wait to see all of the pro-life republican wives, daughters and girlfriends that get caught crossing state lines to get an abortion.

Reply(5)
5
Related
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#South Carolinians#Senate#S B 1#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
397K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy