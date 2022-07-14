Move-in ready Moorings home has wonderful water views

VERO BEACH, Fla. – July 5, 2022 – McKee Botanical Garden is pleased to announce the winners of 17th Annual Waterlily Photo Contest. On Friday, June 17, 54 beautiful photos submitted by residents and beyond were judged during the 17th Annual Waterlily Celebration at McKee Botanical Garden. Judges selected a first, second and third place winner, as well as an honorable mention in the following adult categories (Color, Black and White, and Manipulated). A Youth category for photographers 17 and under was also judged and a 1st and 2nd place winner was chosen. During the Annual Waterlily Celebration on June 18, the public was given the opportunity to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice” award.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO