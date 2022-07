Las Vegas is booming with restaurants that cater to more than just your typical “meat and potatoes” person. As much as our carnivorous meat-loving friends love their poultry, there are hundreds of plates that offer a meat-free alternative that will turn their taste buds upside down. Vegetarian and vegan alternatives have come a long way from watery cold soy to five-star dishes with flavor profiles that are out of this world. Local businesses have opened their arms to the plant based dietary lifestyle that offer all of your favorites from the classic noodles, late-night tacos, sweet sushi, meaty hamburgers and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO