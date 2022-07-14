ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

IMPD: 2 teens shot at gas station, possibly over drug deal

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a west side gas station, and investigators have reason to believe it was over a narcotics transaction.

IMPD was called to a McClure gas station at 4545 Rockville Road just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Two male teenagers were found at the scene, but police believe the shooting happened a few miles away at the Speedway gas station at Girls School Road and Rockville Road.

Southern Indiana woman arrested in animal cruelty case

The teens were taken to a hospital and were last said to be stable.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEFrA_0gfEwvMj00
    IMPD on scene at Speedway where shooting occurred.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPfug_0gfEwvMj00
    IMPD on scene at Speedway where shooting occurred.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMfoc_0gfEwvMj00
    IMPD on scene at Speedway where shooting occurred.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJeWY_0gfEwvMj00
    IMPD on scene at McClure station where victims were found.

Police believe a drug deal and robbery may have led to the shooting.

“According to a relative I spoke to on the scene, it appeared that the two young boys were involved in some sort of narcotics transaction when somebody probably robbed them of whatever they had,” said IMPD Nighwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

Police have not disclosed any information about a possible suspect.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Impd#Animal Cruelty#Gas Station#Southern Indiana#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

FOX59

