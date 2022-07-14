ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberton, GA

Local government calendar includes Clarke Co BOE, Elberton City Council sessions

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
A Clarke County School Board work session is underway at 6 o’clock this evening at School District offices on Prince Avenue. We are today twenty days away from the start of a new school year in Athens.

Staffing shortages are leading to reduced hours of operation at the Oconee County Library: the Library on Experiment Station Road in Watkinsville will, for now, be open 10 til 6 on Mondays through Fridays but closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Town Council in Homer is looking at a plan that could mean higher water bills for residential customers and businesses in Homer.

There is an afternoon meeting for the City Council in Elberton. It gets underway at 5:30 at City Hall in Elberton. Up for discussion are plans for an intergovernmental agreement with Elbert County and the City of Bowman are the division of revenues generated by an extension of the County’s special purposes local option sales tax.

