Smart Gallery, 210 N. Queen St. in Kinston is hosting an Artist Talk Thursday, July 28th at 6pm. Our featured artist is Maner Nobles, a woman who has had a long, very interesting life and career that has brought her to where she is presently – someone who is finally able to have the time and creativity to devote to painting, one of her first, true loves.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO