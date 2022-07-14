ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCSD: parents should update info on parental portal

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
We are twenty days away from the August 3 start of the new school year in Athens: the Clarke County School District is urging parents to update information in the parental portal on the School District website.

From the CCSD website…

Hello, CCSD families!

The 2022-23 school year starts Aug. 3, and we would like to make sure we have current contact information for your household in Infinite Campus, our student information system. This will ensure our schools send out communication notices to the correct home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.

Moved and have a new home address?

Go to the Student Registration Center located at 595 Prince Ave., Athens. Provide two proofs of residence and guardian photo ID. Acceptable residency documents include two current utility bills (water, power, gas, cable, internet, trash) or one utility bill plus a lease or mortgage statement.

For hours and more information on the Student Registration Center, click here.

Need to update phone numbers and email addresses?

Log onto your Parent Portal account and follow the instructions in this step-by-step link.

Don’t have a Parent Portal account?

Set up your Parent Portal account by following these steps.

Forgot your Parent Portal password?

If you already have a Parent Portal account, but forgot your password and need a reset, please send an email to campus@clarke.k12.ga.us. Include your name, the student’s name, and the student’s date of birth in your email.

#Ccsd#Infinite Campus#Parent Portal
