Long-lost treasures aren’t always found in ancient vaults or beneath ‘Xs’ on parchment. Sometimes, they can be found just inches beneath our feet. That’s what happened to Charlie Robinette, a metal detector hobbyist from Lexington, in late December 2021. Robinette and two friends returned to a former ballpark, just off U.S. Highway 1 in Monetta, South Carolina, where they had previously found jewelry, coins and a few antique buttons. The site was promising for another big find. However, after a couple uneventful hours, the team decided to call it a day.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO