Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear and comfortable

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Skies remain mostly clear tonight, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. The latest models show increasing cloud cover early Friday morning, with the chance for much-needed rain by Friday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not likely. Rain is expected to extend into Saturday morning. Heat and humidity return on Saturday, with high temperatures in the middle 80s. The chance for a pop-up shower remains all weekend long, though most of West Michigan will stay dry for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday next week, along with the heat and humidity! High temperatures will be near 90 degrees next week. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Expect a few non-severe thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight hours. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

