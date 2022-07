Maria J. Costa, 83, formerly of Providence, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Greenville Center. She was the wife of the late Joao de A. Costa. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Maria Isabel (de Melo) do Couto Almeida. Maria worked for Cable Electric of Providence for many years before retiring.

