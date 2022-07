Batesburg-Leesville, SC 07/14/ 2022 (Paul Kirby) - Two Lexington County teams have made it to the final four of the Dixie Youth Baseball finals that's being played in Johnsonville, SC this week. They are the 10 U teams from Batesburg-Leesville and Cayce-West Columbia. The other two teams are from Latta and Lakeview South Carolina. According to Batesburg-Leesville coach Brian Shealy all teams have dropped one game except for Latta.

