GREENWICH — Two men tried to rob a woman coming out of a Greenwich Avenue store Monday afternoon, but they gave up after a bystander intervened, police said. The woman purchased electronics from a store on Greenwich Avenue and was headed out the door at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Greenwich police said. The woman was followed by the two men, who had also been in the store, police said.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO