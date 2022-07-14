Man shot in Providence

A Rhode Island woman is being sentenced to 2 and a half years in jail for a deadly crash in Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Zeyra Martinez pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence for a crash on Route 195 in Rehoboth in January of 2021.
(WJAR) — Police responded in numbers to a report for shots fired and a possible car jacking near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and West Friendship Street in Providence on Tuesday. Providence police said they responded to a report at 5:49 p.m., where they discovered evidence of shots fired...
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Exeter, Rhode Island, on Monday morning, police said. Ramsundar Ramkalawan, a 60-year-old from Exeter, was charged Tuesday after the body of Donna MacDonald, 65, was found at their shared address on South County Trail on Monday, state police said.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A manager at the Cadillac Lounge in Providence said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who took off with $25,500 on Monday afternoon. Ed Imondi, 83, said he was counting money at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when the man stole $3,500 out of his hands. Imondi said the man instructed him to open the safe and that he took another $22,000 in $1 bills.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s accused of robbing a gentlemen’s club in Providence was a former employee of the establishment. The manager of Cadillac Lounge said that Jontay Goode worked as barback for the club. Providence police said Goode, 30, was arrested after they said...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a late-night shooting that left a victim with serious injuries in Mattapan. Shots were reportedly heard in the area of Elizabeth Street and Norfolk Street, where officers could be seen Sunday night. Authorities told 7NEWS a victim from the shooting had life-threatening...
A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick fire and marine crews were able to pull two men from the water off Conimicut Point Tuesday. According to the battalion chief, two men in their 40’s were swept by the current off the sandbar just after 2:30 p.m. The men were roughly...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said one person is in custody after a car crash in East Providence Sunday evening that sent a person to the hospital. East Providence police responded to Newman Avenue and Bishop Avenue around 8 p.m. Lt. Darren Ellinwood said the two-car accident placed one...
(WJAR) — The owner of Garden Meat Market in Central Falls said a group of people came into his business and vandalized it. Pedro Diaz, the owner, shared a surveillance video with NBC 10 News, which purportedly shows individuals trying to get behind the counter and smashing items in the store.
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified an 83-year-old Warwick woman as the driver in a deadly car crash at Tommy’s Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. A car slammed through multiple picnic tables at the outdoor eatery, killing 66-year-old Susan Hjerpe and injuring Hjerpe’s husband, according to police. At the time of the accident, […]
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Sunday. Police were called at 9:14 p.m. to the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street, where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
NEW BEDFORD — Three New Bedford men have been arrested following an argument and attempted home invasion that ended with shots fired in the city's South End on Monday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said that 19-year-old Daniel Kelly of Bonney Street, 25-year-old Ashley Street resident Lazarus Caban, and Maxfield Street resident Jacob Caban, 27, have been arrested and charged with a variety of offenses.
