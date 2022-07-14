ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man shot in Providence

By Cori Dubois
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Providence late...

Comments / 0

 

Pawtucket Woman Jailed For Deadly Crash

A Rhode Island woman is being sentenced to 2 and a half years in jail for a deadly crash in Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Zeyra Martinez pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence for a crash on Route 195 in Rehoboth in January of 2021.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Providence police make arrest in Cadillac Lounge robbery

(WJAR) — Providence police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Cadillac Lounge. The Providence Police Department announced on Tuesday that it has charged 30-year-old Jontay Goode with first-degree robbery. A manager at the club says he was robbed at gunpoint on Monday and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Police investigate alleged carjacking, shots fired

(WJAR) — Police responded in numbers to a report for shots fired and a possible car jacking near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and West Friendship Street in Providence on Tuesday. Providence police said they responded to a report at 5:49 p.m., where they discovered evidence of shots fired...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
RI Man Charged With Murdering Woman

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Exeter, Rhode Island, on Monday morning, police said. Ramsundar Ramkalawan, a 60-year-old from Exeter, was charged Tuesday after the body of Donna MacDonald, 65, was found at their shared address on South County Trail on Monday, state police said.
EXETER, RI
Robber takes off with $25,000 from Cadillac Lounge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A manager at the Cadillac Lounge in Providence said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who took off with $25,500 on Monday afternoon. Ed Imondi, 83, said he was counting money at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when the man stole $3,500 out of his hands. Imondi said the man instructed him to open the safe and that he took another $22,000 in $1 bills.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Victim in critical condition after late-night shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a late-night shooting that left a victim with serious injuries in Mattapan. Shots were reportedly heard in the area of Elizabeth Street and Norfolk Street, where officers could be seen Sunday night. Authorities told 7NEWS a victim from the shooting had life-threatening...
BOSTON, MA
Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Warwick fire rescue two men off Conimicut Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick fire and marine crews were able to pull two men from the water off Conimicut Point Tuesday. According to the battalion chief, two men in their 40’s were swept by the current off the sandbar just after 2:30 p.m. The men were roughly...
WARWICK, RI
Driver in deadly crash at clam shack in Warwick identified

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police on Monday identified the driver involved in a fatal crash at a clam shack last week. The Warwick Police Department identified the driver as 83-year-old Jacqueline Rougier. Police said one person died and another person was injured after a car ran into several...
WARWICK, RI
Public Safety
1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after East Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said one person is in custody after a car crash in East Providence Sunday evening that sent a person to the hospital. East Providence police responded to Newman Avenue and Bishop Avenue around 8 p.m. Lt. Darren Ellinwood said the two-car accident placed one...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Area Police Investigating Weekend Accidents

No matter where you went this weekend in the state, it was pretty busy on the roads. In Warwick, a woman is dead and her husband is still in the hospital after a driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake at Tommy's Clam Shack on Warwick Avenue in Warwick Friday. Police have not commented as to whether there will be in charges against the driver.
WARWICK, RI
Pawtucket woman sentenced to jail in crash that killed friend

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that a Pawtucket woman was sentenced to jail in a crash that killed her friend last year. The single-car crash happened on Jan. 16, 2021, on Interstate 195 in Rehoboth. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Store owner: Group vandalizes Central Falls business

(WJAR) — The owner of Garden Meat Market in Central Falls said a group of people came into his business and vandalized it. Pedro Diaz, the owner, shared a surveillance video with NBC 10 News, which purportedly shows individuals trying to get behind the counter and smashing items in the store.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Barricades up at Warwick clam shack after deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified an 83-year-old Warwick woman as the driver in a deadly car crash at Tommy’s Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. A car slammed through multiple picnic tables at the outdoor eatery, killing 66-year-old Susan Hjerpe and injuring Hjerpe’s husband, according to police. At the time of the accident, […]
WARWICK, RI
Man dies after shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Sunday. Police were called at 9:14 p.m. to the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street, where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
BOSTON, MA
New Bedford Police Arrest Three After Attempted Home Invasion

NEW BEDFORD — Three New Bedford men have been arrested following an argument and attempted home invasion that ended with shots fired in the city's South End on Monday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said that 19-year-old Daniel Kelly of Bonney Street, 25-year-old Ashley Street resident Lazarus Caban, and Maxfield Street resident Jacob Caban, 27, have been arrested and charged with a variety of offenses.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

