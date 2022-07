Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co.’s Colleen Quinn speaks with the swagger of someone who had helmed the brewery for years. After a March phone interview with Quinn, I recall thinking everything about her – that boundless confidence, the detailed knowledge of the brewery and the grandiose goals for its future – belied that she’d been hired just three months earlier as chief commercial officer. I am reminded again of that conversation now as Quinn takes over as Greater Good’s new CEO, how she had me believing in her mission of making the brewery the country’s authority on big, boozy beers would eventually succeed, rather than questioning how Worcester’s second-largest brewery could ever reach such heights. More importantly, I wasn’t the only one she convinced.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO