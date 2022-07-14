ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Andrea Blough to sing noon recital

 4 days ago

A Somerset County woman who gave up a singing career to spend several years teaching in Taiwan is back home and rehearsing to sing a recital at noon Tuesday, at First Lutheran Church in downtown Johnstown.

Andrea Blough, soprano, recently established a new home with her family in Meyersdale. She had spent several years teaching at the American School in Taipei and performing with school choirs.

She will present a program of art songs and arias, accompanied by Donald Stoner, also of Meyersdale. Their recital is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and will be followed by a light lunch.

“We had been hoping to book Andrea, but the pandemic prevented her from traveling home,” said George Fattman, chair of the Tuesday Noon Recital Series. “When I got through to her this spring, she said she was packing to move home.”

Before moving to Taiwan she enjoyed a career as a professional singer, performing roles such as Susanna in Mozart’s “Le Nozze de Figaro” and Adina in Donizetti’s “Elixir of Love.”

She was also the choir master for the Asheville (North Carolina) Lyric Opera. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia as a member of the Philadelphia Singers and at Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic and the Westminster Symphonic Choir.

She has a master of music degree in vocal performance and pedagogy from Westminster Choir College.

