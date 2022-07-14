ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Do you know your local history? Test your knowledge with Vintage Somerset trivia

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 5 days ago
Editor's note: This is a weekly feature of the Daily American scheduled to run in each Thursday's newspaper. The answer to this week's trivia is to appear in the next installment.

This week

Last week

Last week's answer: The Rockwood Mill Shoppes and Opera House.

