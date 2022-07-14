ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Suspect in custody after stabbing Rochester man on Hudson Ave.

By Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 47-year-old city resident was stabbed and hospitalized after an altercation on Hudson Avenue late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Hudson Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for the report of a person stabbed. Once at the location, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to take the suspect into custody immediately after and said the person remained on the scene. Officials have yet to release information on any criminal charges at this time.

Witnesses are currently being interviewed to help determine what led to the altercation.

