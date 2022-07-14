ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Alert: Warm with Hit-or-Miss Showers, T’Storms This Afternoon

By Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

Good morning. We’re in a “Weather Alert” today as with track the risk for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. In fact, we’re waking up a isolated showers at dawn. That activity is expected to taper off by 8am, followed by another round in the afternoon and evening. In between, it turns partly sunny, warm and humid. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s inland.

Hour-by-Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

After a lull mid-day, scattered showers with embedded downpours and thunderstorms return. Most of this activity will be between 2PM and 8PM.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds and heavy rain leading to localized street flooding.

AT THE COAST: Patchy morning fog and an isolated shower and then partly sunny with additional isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. South winds 5-10mph

Any lingering showers end in the evening with clearing skies overnight. It stays warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s in the evening, and mid 60s late at night

Friday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures but lower humidity.

