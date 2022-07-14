ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas border wall, Operation Lone Star a ‘bottomless pit’ for funds, state senator says

By Sandra Sanchez
 5 days ago

STARR COUNTY, Texas ( Border Report ) — A remote 1.7-mile section of the state-funded border wall is still under construction in rural Starr County near the small border town of La Grulla.

The wall is 30 feet tall and is being built using surplus supplies from Trump-era border wall contracts that were halted by the Biden administration.

Before the wall is completed, Texas lawmakers must consider paying for border security initiatives currently in place, specifically the $4 billion state-funded Operation Lone Star.

During a Texas Senate Finance Committee hearing on border security spending this week, Vice-Chairman Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa called Operation Lone Star a “bottomless pit” and questioned whether taxpayers can continue to fund it at the current rate.

During Tuesday’s six-hour marathon hearing, Hinojosa repeatedly asked state officials to explain how much money has been spent already on Operation Lone Star and the state-funded border wall and whether more will be needed when the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

The hearing was held in Austin after reports that the Justice Department is investigating Operation Lone Star.

Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa is vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and is a Democrat from McAllen. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“I want the public to understand the challenges we are facing on border security in taking on some of the responsibilities the federal government has failed to address,” said Hinojosa, a Democrat from the border town of McAllen. “I’m very much concerned about the money. I don’t think quite frankly this can continue forever but at some point, we need to find a way to manage the situation as best as we can but continue to pressure the federal government to do its job. As a state, ourselves, the amount of money we’re spending on border security and the amount of people coming across is like a bottomless pit and I’m very concerned about that.”

Texas governor increases funding for Operation Lone Star in spite of investigation

The numbers presented by the Legislative Budget Board were astronomical, and Hinojosa said at times he became frustrated and confused over whether the funds will run out before the Legislature convenes in January when lawmakers can vote on new budgets.

Texas National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Suelzer testified that $1.35 billion more will be needed for the Fiscal Year 2023 to maintain current National Guard troop operations.

Sarah Hicks, budget and policy director for the Office of the Governor, said the funds are being well spent and were part of previous border security packages approved by the Texas Legislature.

She said an initial $250 million was given to fund the state-built border wall.

“The long-term protection will come in the form of barriers, however, until barrier can be constructed we must rely on a significant and visible law enforcement presence to dissuade those who consider breaking the law,” Hicks testified.

A view of the Texas-funded border wall nearly La Grulla, Texas, in rural Starr County on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, showed crews working on the 1.7-mile long initial section that was begun in December 2021 with an initial $250 million from the Texas Legislature. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

But Hinojosa said that at the current spending rate, the 805 miles of border wall that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to build would cost $17 billion and take 34 years to complete. And he said he doesn’t think the state can afford it.

He also complained that the money spent “keeps shifting” and said independent sources have told lawmakers that spending has already topped $5 billion for border security.

(LBB Graphic)

“I have not seen a set of numbers that don’t move around,” Hinojosa said.

Abbott should be held accountable for violence against migrants, advocates say

“The real problem is the flow of immigrants, it appears, are not being deterred by the billions that we’re spending if 18,000 per day are coming over,” said State Sen. John Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston told the committee.

Committee Chairwoman Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican, defended the mission of Operation Lone Star.

“Securing our national border is a federal responsibility. We’ve said that from the beginning but we, the state, simply don’t have the resources to take on 100% of our security forces indefinitely. But until the federal government steps up to ensure long-term security, we have a duty to act to support effective border security, combat illegal immigration and foster lawful immigration,” Huffman said.

Abbott reports that since Operation Lone Star begin in March 2021, there have been over 274,000 migrant apprehensions and 16,700 criminal arrests.

There were over 5,000 apprehensions during the 4th of July weekend alone, Huffman said.

Hicks said that $55 million in private donations have been received to help build the border wall, which Abbott wants to extend for hundreds of miles.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to build hundreds of miles of border wall, like the 1.7-mile segment seen July 13, 2022, in Starr County, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

And $116,000 in private donations have been received to help bus migrants to Washington, D.C.

She also said the state has spent $1.5 million on 121 trips to the nation’s Capitol carrying 4,428 migrants from 28 countries.

Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Abbott last week also announced that DPS troopers and Texas National Guard would arrest and start busing migrants to the border ports of entry.

Traffic accident leaves one dead

NETTIE, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead following a traffic accident. It happened on Rt. 20 near the intersection of Cheer Lane on Thursday, July 14, 2022. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, Anothony O’Brien, 42 of Leivasy, was driving a pickup truck and crossed into the opposite lane. Maddy said O’Brien hit a logging truck head-on.
NETTIE, WV
Government
Newsweek

Texas Seceding From U.S. 'Would Mean War,' Law Expert Says

Texans hoping that the Lone Star State eventually breaks away from the rest of the nation to form a new country are likely to be disappointed when considering what the Supreme Court once said about their options for secession. A case following the Civil War made it clear that the...
AOL Corp

Colorado secretary of state: 'We will stand firm' in blocking extradition of women who travel to get abortions

Shortly after Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday forbidding state officials from helping other states in criminal and civil investigations of women who travel there to receive abortions, Colorado's secretary of state, Jena Griswold, affirmed that her office would "not extradite anyone for a criminal violation of another state’s laws."
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

California Companies Moving to Texas Now Have to Make a Choice

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report made the jump as well. And Silicon Valley stalwart Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Report new headquarters near Houston is slated for completion this year. In addition, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report just set plans to...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
