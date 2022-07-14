ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired RI National Guardsman killed in motorcycle crash

By Shaun Towne, Amanda Pitts, Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A retired member of the Rhode Island National Guard died Thursday after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Warwick.

He was identified by Warwick police as 53-year-old Christopher Reddick of North Kingstown.

The crash took place around 1:10 a.m. in the area of 565 Quaker Lane. Police say the initial investigation showed a tractor-trailer exited a parking lot and took a wide right turn to head south.

Christopher Reddick

Reddick was riding south in the right-hand lane, according to police, and as the truck completed the turn and moved fully into the right lane, Reddick slammed on the brakes and hit the rear side of the trailer.

Police said Reddick was thrown from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors and no motor vehicle violations have been issued at this time, but police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the traffic unit at (401) 468-4200.

Major Jarred Rickey, a spokesperson for the R.I. National Guard, confirmed that Reddick was a master sergeant who retired honorably at the end of January 2019. His last assignment was with the 43d Military Police Brigade, according to Rickey.

“1SG Reddick passed too soon and our sincerest condolences go out to his family,” Rickey said in a statement. “He was a kind man with a great sense of humor. He brightened the lives of those around him.

“1SG Reddick was a quiet professional who served his country proudly for over two decades,” Rickey continued. “He will be deeply missed by his Military Police and National Guard family.”

