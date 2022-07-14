Marcia Pledger: How an enterprising Jacksonville businessman navigated through the pandemic

Some become successful after working for small businesses or major corporations for many years, but Brian Lunsford is a serial entrepreneur who started working for himself in his early 20s.

Now he owns a pest control business, home inspection company and a magazine that targets the top agents in Jacksonville’s real estate market.

Real Producers is a magazine franchise operation in 115 markets. He and his wife, Kristin, purchased Jacksonville Real Producers — the Northeast Florida market — last year in the middle of the pandemic. Lunsford's other operations are Kingfish Pest Control and LunsPro Inspections.

While a lot of businesses suffered plenty during the pandemic, his did not.

But the way things are working out, with about 40 employees combined, didn’t come from a big overall life plan. Lunsford was convinced he would spend his life working in the television industry. He started as a producer for Fox News in Atlanta in his teens and decided to resign at the age of 26.

“I resigned because I started noticing that a lot of people were not happy," Lunsford, 44, said. "They were working so hard with long hours and I just wanted to take a break from it all. I wasn’t married then, so I figured I could either run it out or try something else while I could. It was a fork in the road moment.”

But before he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps by getting into the pest control business, he joined his brother in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. There he and his brother worked at a breakfast diner for half of the day. Then they had the rest of the day to do whatever they wanted.

After six months they both decided it was time to return to the Atlanta workforce in 2005. They approached their father about purchasing his small pest management business with a handful of employees.

In the next 14 years the Lunsford brothers built up Kingfish Pest Control to around 100 employees, hitting the Inc 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies multiple times. The business grew not just because of pest control services but also home inspections.

"We made good and bad hires and we didn’t make a big salary for many years," Lunsford said. "We knew that if we put in the work, the business would take care of us later. We had modest salaries. We kept the vast majority of the money from sales for equipment and new hires.”

I wanted to share Brian's story because I've always been fascinated by serial entrepreneurs. What I've learned is that while luck and opportunities might play some role in going for their next idea, the biggest reason for their success is their focus on developing a great team, customer service and sales and marketing.

Lunsford and his wife, a Jacksonville native, moved to Florida in 2016 after expanding services to this market. Three years later they sold the Atlanta business to Terminix. In the next year, he and his brother parted ways as partners. Brian focused on building up the pest control and home inspection businesses in Florida, while his brother focused on the more established business in Atlanta.

A successful foundation for growth

Last year, when Lunsford and his wife learned a real estate magazine that focuses on the top producers in the area was no longer going to be in this market, they decided to buy it.

Kristin, who has a doctorate degree in education, went from being a middle school teacher for 10 years to being a stay-at-home mother. She was ready for a new challenge, considering she has a minor in communications.

The first time that they went to print as publishers was last July. Since that time they've hosted four different quarterly events that bring top real estate agents together.

"When Brian and I saw the opportunity to become owners/publishers of Jacksonville Real Producers in 2021, we jumped on it because of our backgrounds in media and communications, but also because we knew that platform would allow us to help bring the Jacksonville real estate community closer together," Kristin said.

"It has been so fulfilling watching so-called 'competitors' become friends," she said. "Relationship-building and encouraging others to succeed are what motivate me each day. We absolutely love bringing people together."

Josh Foster, a Remax Unlimited agent with Southern Latitude Group, said the magazine has been a great addition to the real estate industry in Jacksonville.

"There is so much to be learned from other agents in the industry,” he said. “Coming together to be able to discuss our triumphs and struggles, especially in this market, has been great. When we are at a Real Producers event, we are colleagues, not competitors."

The right people

Lunsford said his lifetime focus on pest control and home inspections took up most of his time. But he learned that hiring the right people — especially leaders — means everything if you want to expand.

"For me, empowering the two leaders of our service companies helped me to become a better leader because it essentially got me out of the day-to-day routine of running two businesses," he said. "Their dedication to Kingfish Pest Control and LunsPro Inspections allowed me to be open to other opportunities such as Jacksonville Real Producers and expanding into the Tampa market."

Brian Wescott, vice president of Kingfish Pest Control, said one of the biggest things that helped the company during COVID-19, was being open to adapting. It was important to keep up with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety standards and regularly communicating that to their customers.

"As a company we were patient, empathetic and understanding of our customers' needs and fears," Wescott said. "We adapted our original protocols and procedures to make sure that we could still deliver a high level of service and at the same time keep our customers and employees comfortable and safe."

"By taking a compassion-first approach, we were able to continue to operate as normally a business could at a time when nobody really knew what 'normal' was anymore," he said. "Thankfully, this approach was well-received by our customers, and we were able to continue to successfully grow the business during this time."

Lunsford said despite the pandemic, he's grateful to be involved in three industries that are in growth mode.

"Kristin and I are optimistic about the future because of the leadership that we have in place," he said. "We're always in learning mode and up for the challenge for whatever lies ahead."

Marcia Pledger is the opinion and engagement editor for The Florida Times-Union. She can be reached at mpledger@jacksonville.com.