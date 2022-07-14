ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to speed: Jaguars rookie cornerback Gregory Junior in the flow ahead of training camp

By Juston Lewis, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Jaguars' sixth-round pick Gregory Junior is in a brand-new world. But he’s getting up to speed pretty fast.

The Ouachita Baptist graduate is the first player to ever be drafted to the NFL from his school — an honor that he doesn’t take lightly.

And he’s a player the Jaguars valued highly because they spoke with him at the Collegiate Bowl and Senior Bowl before attending Junior’s pro day in Arkansas ahead of drafting him.

Junior recorded 46 total tackles, seven pass breakups and one safety during the 2021 season for the Tigers as they went 9-2 in the Great American Conference.

Suit up:Trevor Lawrence surprises group of Jacksonville youth football players by buying gear for two years

'It gives me a blessing, and I love it':Jaguars' Chris Claybrooks, teammates enjoy return to normalcy with fan engagement

'I was that little kid':Jay Tufele showing up in community, making strides on field

His senior statistics bumped his career numbers to 128 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception as he became a staple of the Tigers’ success.

“The advantage with him was he was at the Senior Bowl, so we got a chance to see him there,” Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft. “We had several scouts go into the school, so he wasn’t somebody that was unknown or unheard of. The scouts did a good job of identifying him in the fall obviously, enough to get him a look at the Senior Bowl. We felt pretty good that we had a good amount of work done on him.”

Junior turned heads with his Senior Bowl performance, but still was a player that didn't have gaudy interception stats throughout his college career.

He said that he'd dropped a few passes but also didn't have passes thrown his direction many games. At the NFL level, he'll be tried until he proves himself.

He has the size and frame to be an NFL corner at 6-foot, 190 pounds and has grown with the more time he’s spent on the field.

It was a different pace for him at first but now it’s starting to translate more.

“Just the speed — everybody is fast, it doesn’t matter if it’s an old guy or a young guy,” Junior said on the biggest adjustment to being in the NFL. “The terminology, just learning and putting yourself in the best situation to win. So, it’s really just the mental part of the game.

“Coming in at first, everything was a blur,” Junior continued. “Just knowing your receivers and knowing your opponents. Once we got to watch film and get reps, the more reps I got and the more reps I’m still getting, it’s just football now.”

With Shaq Griffin and Tyson Campbell emerging as the probable top two cornerbacks, and slot cornerback Darious Williams signing with the teams in free agency, Junior can add depth inside or out to Jacksonville’s secondary.

He’s worked some as a nickel while seeing a lot of reps at his natural position of cornerback and is looking to keep getting better as training camp gets closer.

“I just say I can improve on my IQ for the game — knowing where my help is at and just coming back in shape,” Junior said on what he wants to see out of himself going into camp. “Working on my eating habits. Make sure I come back slim and just ready to compete.”

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

