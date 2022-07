On Monday, the New York Knicks officially announced the trade that they made with the Detroit Pistons. Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic and a future second round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Alec Burks, center Nerlens Noel, two future second round picks and cash considerations."

