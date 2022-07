A 50-year-old man who was sleeping on the sand at the Coney Island beach is dead after being struck by a truck, police say. According to the NYPD, a Parks Department truck was patrolling the sand at around 2:30 a.m. near Stillwell Avenue and Surf Avenue when the driver struck a man who was sleeping on the sand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO