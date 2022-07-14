ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Pittsburgh

By Nick Matoney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A man died after being found shot inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Crawneighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the...

CBS Pittsburgh

23-year-old man shot and killed in Larimer is Pittsburgh's 40th homicide of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the city's Larimer section.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Isaiah Massey of Pittsburgh. Police were called to Shetland Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found Massey dead at the scene, city Public Safety officials said. He had several gunshot wounds.  Officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds. "There were 911 calls as well, from people who live in the area," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. "They're speaking to anyone who may have obviously heard something or seen something. So, speaking to anyone who is willing to help them with the investigation." The fatal shooting is Pittsburgh's 40th homicide of the year. Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating. There is no information on a suspect at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man shot in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after being shot in the legs in Brighton Heights Saturday night. Police responded to a ten-round ShotSpotter alert around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Brighton Woods Road. First responders found a man with gunshot wounds to both legs. Medics transported him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, police say

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Monday morning that September Haston had been located and is home safe. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday at Point State Park. September Haston was spotted wandering off with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man dead after crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Pine Township. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford. According to the report, the crash occurred at the 300 block of Wexford-Bayne...
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
Two Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Rt. 422

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Summit Township. The accident happened Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. on Route 422 East. State police say 40-year-old Nathan Book of Slippery Rock was using an exit lane when he lost control of his motorcycle. Book and his passenger 40-year-old Katrina Book of Butler were both thrown off the bike and suffered injuries.
BUTLER, PA
Shore News Network

Fugitive Wanted for Double Shooting in McKeesport Rocks Fled Police

McKees Rocks, PA – Police in McKees Rocks have arrested Tealaun Claybourne for a May 29th double shooting on Locust Street in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. According to police, at 4:46 a.m., officers of the McKees Rocks Police Department responded to a shooting in the 20 block of Locust Street where to two adult victims sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds to their extremities.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Woman in police custody after Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman is in police custody after being charged in connection to a shooting overnight in Aliquippa. State police say Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Aliquippa police responded to a report of shots fired around 1...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Allegheny County police searching for shooting suspect

Allegheny County Police said Friday they are searching for a fugitive who fled from authorities as they attempted to take him into custody. Police said 21-year-old Taelaun Claybourne, of Penn Hills, is a suspect in a May 29 shooting at the Hays Manor Housing complex in McKees Rocks. Two adults suffered gunshot wounds in that incident.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who died at Allegheny County Jail identified

An incarcerated man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Allegheny County Jail this week, and he was pronounced dead shortly after. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified him as 39-year-old Victor Joseph Zilinek. A cause or manner of death was not released. Zelinik is the fourth incarcerated...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in overnight crash in Pine Township identified

SEWICKEY (KDKA) -- A Wexford man was killed in a one-car crash overnight in Pine Township.It happened along Wexford Bayne Road around 12:45 a.m., emergency officials said.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 47-year-old Douglas Rockacy. He was pronounced dead just after 1:15 a.m.Officials have not yet said what caused the crash. It is under investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
SEWICKLEY, PA
GANT: Police Charge Treasure Lake Stabbing Victim with Aggravated Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. – The victim in a stabbing case that occurred in Treasure Lake on July 1 is now also facing charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Joseph J. Brody Jr., 51, of Loyalhanna, has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two...
DUBOIS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim of fatal fire at Mt. Pleasant Township mobile home has been identified

A 66-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township woman died early Friday morning when her mobile home was destroyed by fire, according to the the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The victim, Victoria L. Garsteck, of 216 Thomas St., in the village of Calumet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
CALUMET, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

High-speed pursuit of wanted suspect on Parkway West ends in dangerous crash in downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wanted man led police in hot pursuit on the Parkway West before coming to a dangerous stop in downtown Pittsburgh. The conclusion to the chase happened right outside of the KDKA studios in Gateway Center. During the chase, he was speeding down the ramp, took the corner too hard, hopped the curb, nearly hitting a fire hydrant, and that's where the car came to a stop on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Pennsylvania State Police said the man was speeding when the chase began after initially attempting to pull him over. He took off trying to get away...
PITTSBURGH, PA

