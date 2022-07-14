Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the city's Larimer section.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Isaiah Massey of Pittsburgh. Police were called to Shetland Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found Massey dead at the scene, city Public Safety officials said. He had several gunshot wounds. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds. "There were 911 calls as well, from people who live in the area," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. "They're speaking to anyone who may have obviously heard something or seen something. So, speaking to anyone who is willing to help them with the investigation." The fatal shooting is Pittsburgh's 40th homicide of the year. Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating. There is no information on a suspect at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO