About a year ago, David Zemola heard about an interesting opportunity he couldn’t pass up. The 41-year-old aircraft mechanic at Columbus Air Force Base has worked 13 years in that field. But after his stepson told him about a program where he could become a certified coder, he enrolled. It might lead to more money, he thought, as well as more time to spend with his wife and six children.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO