Three Chelsea players have left the first-team squad as they flew to Orlando, Florida for the second part of their United States. Thomas Tuchel’s side completed their first week in America after a training camp in Los Angeles, before heading to Las Vegas for their opening match of the FC Series against Club America, where they came out 2-1 victors thanks to Mason Mount’s stunning, curling effort seven minutes from time at the Allegiant Stadium,

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO