Former Tupelo mayor asks state board to help oppose Tupelo housing project

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
JACKSON • A former state agency director and a current state lawmaker want a Mississippi board to help them scrap an affordable housing project in Tupelo that’s drawn the ire of some city residents.

Former Mississippi Development Authority Director Glenn McCullough and state Sen. Chad McMahan on Wednesday asked the Mississippi Home Corporation Board at its regular meeting to pull back federal tax incentives for the project and re-examine the proposal.

“This board exists to represent the best interest of the people, the taxpayers,” McMahan, a Republican from Guntown, said. “It is within your authority to review and re-examine this application.”

The Home Corporation, which administers the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, has already awarded tax credits to finance the Flowerdale Commons project in Tupelo, which is set to be constructed on Colonial Estates Road.

The project in contention is set to have 46 units and 107 parking spaces. The units would target “working class” residents making a total gross family income of $60,000.

One of the top concerns that Tupelo voters have voiced in recent years is the difficulty to find affordable housing in the largest city and economic hub of the area.

Ever since news of the housing units began to circulate in the northern part of the city, residents along Colonial Estates voiced concerns to elected officials over their property values decreasing and increased traffic clogging the road.

But Tupelo’s elected leaders are in somewhat of a precarious situation. On one hand, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration doesn’t personally support the project, but his hands are tied.

The land in question is zoned for mixed-use, and city code notes apartment complexes are within use-by-right, meaning the city cannot disallow the construction of apartments on the property solely because they don’t like the proposal.

“This project is not endorsed by nor funded by the city of Tupelo or the administration,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman told the Daily Journal. “The developer, though, has checked all the boxes, to say the least, with his site plans.”

Even though local ordinances say that city officials “shall” approve the project rather than "may," an advisory planning committee recommended the city reject the building plans over the same concerns raised by the neighborhood residents.

The final decision to allow the developer, Britton Jones of Oxford, to move forward with the housing project rests with the seven-member Tupelo City Council, which is slated to take up the matter at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

McCullough is appealing to the Council to reject the proposal because he argues the use-by-right zone was intended to give flexibility to commercial units instead of residential ones.

The former Tupelo mayor seemed to indicate at the Home Corporation meeting that he’s even prepared to file a legal challenge if the Council votes to approve the project's building plans.

McCullough has vast experience with government and property developments. He has also served as the chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority Board, director of the Appalachian Regional Commission and executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority.

“In every capacity, I’ve been sued,” McCullough said. “I haven’t lost yet. And we’re not going to lose this.”

Tony Jones, chairman of the Home Corporation’s board, thanked McCullough, McMahan and other attendees for being passionate about Tupelo. Jones did not offer a substantive response to the concerns, and only promised to take them “under advisement.”

Now, all four groups involved — McCullough, the city of Tupelo, the property developers and the Home Corporation — are all locked in a tense stalemate waiting to see which group decides to act first.

It appears that whatever the Tupelo City Council decides, one of the parties involved could end up challenging the decision in state courts. The City Council’s Tuesday meeting begins at 6 p.m.

