Rochester, N.Y. — One of the teens accused of gunning down an Irondequoit man while trying to steal his car last year apologized to the victim's family Monday. Edgar Tolentino Jr. said he took full responsibility for his actions in April 2021. He and Anthony Jacobs pleaded guilty in June to killing Richard Sciascia on Buell Road in Gates when they tried stealing his car at gunpoint.

GATES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO