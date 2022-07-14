ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo welcomes seventh installment of Tupelo Con this weekend

By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JUyE_0gfEpyGN00

TUPELO • Like an ongoing series ripped straight from the pages of DC or Marvel, Tupelo Con will make a triumphant return this weekend.

The seventh annual Tupelo Con will make its way to the All-America City this weekend. The event kicks off Saturday, July 16, inside Tupelo Furniture Market Building Five, and wrap up Sunday, July 17.

Attendees can buy a weekend pass for $20. Guests 14 and under can secure a ticket for $10.

Special guests for this weekend's event include Rock N Roll Express, Chad Lindberg, Martin Klebba and Samantha Smith. Klebba is probably best known as the pirate Marty in Disney's blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, and Smith was a recurring character, Mary Winchester, on the hit television show "Supernatural."

Just like Bruce Banner when he's angry or insects blasted with radiation, Tupelo Con organizer T.C. Simpson said the yearly convention has grown tremendously in its seven years.

"The first year was at the Link Centre, and we've been at the Furniture Market Building Five ever since," said Simpson.

Simpson described the weekend-long event as a multi-genre convention.

"Anything from comic books to movies, and there's a whole breadth of stuff in between," he said.

Scheduled events include panels, a zombie area, retro video games and over 1,000 different board games for attendees to enjoy. Additionally, there will be a main cafe on-site serving traditional ramen.

For Simpson, the annual event provides an opportunity for fans of different pop culture genres to gather together, meet new people and discuss their pop culture passions.

"This event gives an opportunity for young adults to get together and make new friends," Simpson said, adding that the event traditionally attracts people from both Northeast Mississippi and beyond. "Half of the attendees are from within the area, and the other half are from all over."

To Simpson's recollection, Tupelo Con has even seen fans fly across the country from states like California to visit with their headlining guests.

Although the event covers a wide variety of movies, books, games and television shows, Simpson said Tupelo Con guests will find a common bond with someone no matter what their favorites are.

"Somebody there is going to share the same fandom as you," the event organizer said.

Tupelo Con will kick off their weekend of events on Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Sunday's events will begin at 12 p.m. For more information, visit their website at tupelo con.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Klebba
Person
Samantha Smith
Person
Chad Lindberg
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
226
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy