Tupelo welcomes seventh installment of Tupelo Con this weekend

TUPELO • Like an ongoing series ripped straight from the pages of DC or Marvel, Tupelo Con will make a triumphant return this weekend.

The seventh annual Tupelo Con will make its way to the All-America City this weekend. The event kicks off Saturday, July 16, inside Tupelo Furniture Market Building Five, and wrap up Sunday, July 17.

Attendees can buy a weekend pass for $20. Guests 14 and under can secure a ticket for $10.

Special guests for this weekend's event include Rock N Roll Express, Chad Lindberg, Martin Klebba and Samantha Smith. Klebba is probably best known as the pirate Marty in Disney's blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, and Smith was a recurring character, Mary Winchester, on the hit television show "Supernatural."

Just like Bruce Banner when he's angry or insects blasted with radiation, Tupelo Con organizer T.C. Simpson said the yearly convention has grown tremendously in its seven years.

"The first year was at the Link Centre, and we've been at the Furniture Market Building Five ever since," said Simpson.

Simpson described the weekend-long event as a multi-genre convention.

"Anything from comic books to movies, and there's a whole breadth of stuff in between," he said.

Scheduled events include panels, a zombie area, retro video games and over 1,000 different board games for attendees to enjoy. Additionally, there will be a main cafe on-site serving traditional ramen.

For Simpson, the annual event provides an opportunity for fans of different pop culture genres to gather together, meet new people and discuss their pop culture passions.

"This event gives an opportunity for young adults to get together and make new friends," Simpson said, adding that the event traditionally attracts people from both Northeast Mississippi and beyond. "Half of the attendees are from within the area, and the other half are from all over."

To Simpson's recollection, Tupelo Con has even seen fans fly across the country from states like California to visit with their headlining guests.

Although the event covers a wide variety of movies, books, games and television shows, Simpson said Tupelo Con guests will find a common bond with someone no matter what their favorites are.

"Somebody there is going to share the same fandom as you," the event organizer said.

Tupelo Con will kick off their weekend of events on Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Sunday's events will begin at 12 p.m. For more information, visit their website at tupelo con.org.