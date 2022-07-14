Forecast: Expect heavy rain and storms Thursday afternoon

We’re back to our typical rainy season pattern today, and that means storms will be ready to rumble today from the mid-to-late afternoon.

One difference today is the storms will be more widespread and impacting areas in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier County.

A few of today’s storms will be strong with gusty winds, very intense lightning as well as torrential rain, which may lead to flooding in some neighborhoods.

Since we expect today’s storms to be stronger and more widespread, the NBC2 First Alert Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather First Alert for this afternoon.

The main window for storms today will be from 3-7 p.m.

Before the storms roll in, we’re in store for another hot and humid day with highs on track to reach the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Heat index values will range from 102-107 before the rain-cooled air brings some relief from the heat later this afternoon.

After the rain fades through the evening, temperatures will manage to get a little cooler compared to the last few nights with lows dropping into the mid 70s.

It’s “rinse and repeat” from Friday into the upcoming weekend with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s.