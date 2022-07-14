ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Expect heavy rain and storms Thursday afternoon

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbpfV_0gfEpsy100

We’re back to our typical rainy season pattern today, and that means storms will be ready to rumble today from the mid-to-late afternoon.

One difference today is the storms will be more widespread and impacting areas in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier County.

A few of today’s storms will be strong with gusty winds, very intense lightning as well as torrential rain, which may lead to flooding in some neighborhoods.

Since we expect today’s storms to be stronger and more widespread, the NBC2 First Alert Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather First Alert for this afternoon.

The main window for storms today will be from 3-7 p.m.

Before the storms roll in, we’re in store for another hot and humid day with highs on track to reach the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Heat index values will range from 102-107 before the rain-cooled air brings some relief from the heat later this afternoon.

After the rain fades through the evening, temperatures will manage to get a little cooler compared to the last few nights with lows dropping into the mid 70s.

It’s “rinse and repeat” from Friday into the upcoming weekend with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Weather
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy