WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a Maryland man Wednesday to five months behind bars for cross-checking a police officer with a lacrosse stick on Jan. 6. David Alan Blair, 26, of Clarksburg, appeared before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper for sentencing Wednesday morning on one felony count of interfering with a police officer during civil disorder. Assistant U.S. attorney Michael C. Liebman asked Cooper to sentence Blair to eight months in prison – the lower end of the eight-to-14 month guideline agreed on in the plea deal. Cooper said he agreed with the presentence report that determined Blair’s conduct amounted to aggravated assault, which would increase the sentencing guidelines range to 18-24 months, but said he would calculate his sentence off the agreed upon range.

CLARKSBURG, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO