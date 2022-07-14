Judge Squashes Signature Challenge From Bridgeport Candidate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats have competitive primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot. Here is a look at what’s at stake Tuesday: ATTORNEY GENERAL Katie Curran O’Malley, a former Baltimore judge and Maryland first lady, is running for the Democratic nomination to an office that will be opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. She is running against U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, who was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, former prosecutor Jim Shalleck is running against Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.

