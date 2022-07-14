Judge Squashes Signature Challenge From Bridgeport Candidate
By Hugh McQuaid
ctnewsjunkie.com
5 days ago
A Superior Court judge denied a complaint Wednesday by Bridgeport state Senate candidate Juliemar Ortiz, who had asked the court to place her on next month’s Democratic primary ballot over allegations the local registrar improperly disqualified her petition. Ortiz, a former reporter and former Democratic press aide, sought...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats have competitive primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot. Here is a look at what’s at stake Tuesday: ATTORNEY GENERAL Katie Curran O’Malley, a former Baltimore judge and Maryland first lady, is running for the Democratic nomination to an office that will be opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. She is running against U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, who was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, former prosecutor Jim Shalleck is running against Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.
A judge has ruled a pair of voter-initiated laws from 2018 were illegally amended by the Michigan Legislature and should be in effect. The ruling could potentially bump the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour and alter paid sick time laws.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, while both parties closely watched the highly competitive primaries to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. He will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in his administration. Her top challenge in the Republican gubernatorial primary was from Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies and later sought unsuccessfully to impeach him. On the Democratic side, Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair, has the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a native daughter of Baltimore, while bestselling author Wes Moore has the support of Oprah Winfrey and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat. Other top candidates include Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler and former U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr.
