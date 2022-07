Our local Raisin Rockstar, Colton Brady, has launched an initiative to spread smiles & kindness through snacks for the upcoming school year at Governor Mifflin called “Raisin Kindness.” You may recognize his name from the recent Sun-Maid Raisin National Contest that he won back in March. Part of his prize was free Sun-Maid snacks for a year for the students at one of the Governor Mifflin Elementary Schools (Brecknock Elementary School). However, Colton has so many friends at Cumru & Mifflin Park as well as Immanuel Preschool; he is on a mission to raise enough money to expand free snacks to these additional schools.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO