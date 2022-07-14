Route 95 exit numbers will begin changing July 31 to comply with federal standards

Renumbering of state highways started in 2017

Highways have been renumbered to match up with mile markers

PROVIDENCE — Starting July 31, drivers can start saying goodbye to the Route 95 exit numbers they have known for years as the state begins renumbering them to bring Rhode Island in line with the rest of the country.

The renumbering will begin in the north and work its way south. The work, paid for by the federal government, will bring Rhode Island in with federal highway standards.

The mile markers begin in the south, at the Connecticut border. For exits clustered less than a mile apart or exits that fork, a letter is appended to the number, Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

For example, exits 22 A, B and C on Route 95 south, which lead to Memorial Boulevard, Route 6 West and Providence Place, will turn into exits 37 B, C and D, respectively, as they are roughly 37 miles from the Connecticut line. For other highways, the numbering begins in the east. Exits had previously been ordered sequentially, with no mileage in the equation.

Feds require renumbered highways

The renumbering effort has been going on since 2017 and started with Route 295. When the renumbering finishes at the end of August, all the highways with exits in the state will have exit numbers that correspond to mile markers.

Routes 195, 10, 37 and 24 were completed in 2020, Route 146 was renumbered in 2019 and routes 4, 78 and 403 were finished in 2018.

The renumbering also allows for new exits to be added to highways without forcing a renumbering of every exit, St. Martin said.

AAA Northeast spokesman David Raposa said the renumbering is important for future growth, and it's what the federal government wants.

When the state opened the new exit on Route 295 in Johnston for Greenville, it didn't have to renumber the whole system.

Old exit numbers still visible for a year

The old exit numbers will still be apparent for the next year, with little yellow placards attached to the signs, with the phrase "Old Exit (and its number)"

After a year, those placards will come down, St. Martin said.

Raposa said he thinks the change won't affect most people in the state, who know where they are going, but it may require an adjustment for some.

"People tend to remember exits based on name, not number," he said.

Sign changes covered by federal funds

The entire cost of the project, $1.2 million for Route 95 and $4 million for the numbering of other highways, is paid for by the federal government, St. Martin said.

"This doesn't take away anything from any other projects," he said.

Most of the signs will be modified, instead of being replaced, to reflect the new numbers. However, some signs, big and small, will be replaced on a case-by-case basis, St. Martin said.

Changes sent to GPS companies as they happen

All of the work, which should take a month, will be done at night to disrupt as little traffic as possible. The next morning, the sign crews will tell the state which exits they renumbered and the state will then contact mapmakers with updates on the new exit numbers, St. Martin said.

The companies are pretty quick with updating their maps, as evidenced by the state's experience renumbering routes 195 and 295.

"If you have an older GPS system in your car, or a separate unit like a Garmin, you may need to update it to get the updated maps," he said.

Maps that use real-time traffic data, like Waze, Google Maps and Apple Maps, tend to be quickest to update, he said.

The Northeast has been the last part of the country to adopt the changes, including Massachusetts and Connecticut.

