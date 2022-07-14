ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Route 95 exit numbers will begin changing July 31 to comply with federal standards

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q11Tj_0gfEohy700
  • Renumbering of state highways started in 2017
  • Highways have been renumbered to match up with mile markers

PROVIDENCE — Starting July 31, drivers can start saying goodbye to the Route 95 exit numbers they have known for years as the state begins renumbering them to bring Rhode Island in line with the rest of the country.

The renumbering will begin in the north and work its way south. The work, paid for by the federal government, will bring Rhode Island in with federal highway standards.

The mile markers begin in the south, at the Connecticut border. For exits clustered less than a mile apart or exits that fork, a letter is appended to the number, Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

For example, exits 22 A, B and C on Route 95 south, which lead to Memorial Boulevard, Route 6 West and Providence Place, will turn into exits 37 B, C and D, respectively, as they are roughly 37 miles from the Connecticut line. For other highways, the numbering begins in the east. Exits had previously been ordered sequentially, with no mileage in the equation.

Feds require renumbered highways

The renumbering effort has been going on since 2017 and started with Route 295. When the renumbering finishes at the end of August, all the highways with exits in the state will have exit numbers that correspond to mile markers.

Routes 195, 10, 37 and 24 were completed in 2020, Route 146 was renumbered in 2019 and routes 4, 78 and 403 were finished in 2018.

Exit numbers:See the full list from the Department of Transportation of the new exit numbers

The renumbering also allows for new exits to be added to highways without forcing a renumbering of every exit, St. Martin said.

AAA Northeast spokesman David Raposa said the renumbering is important for future growth, and it's what the federal government wants.

When the state opened the new exit on Route 295 in Johnston for Greenville, it didn't have to renumber the whole system.

Old exit numbers still visible for a year

The old exit numbers will still be apparent for the next year, with little yellow placards attached to the signs, with the phrase "Old Exit (and its number)"

After a year, those placards will come down, St. Martin said.

Raposa said he thinks the change won't affect most people in the state, who know where they are going, but it may require an adjustment for some.

"People tend to remember exits based on name, not number," he said.

Sign changes covered by federal funds

The entire cost of the project, $1.2 million for Route 95 and $4 million for the numbering of other highways, is paid for by the federal government, St. Martin said.

"This doesn't take away anything from any other projects," he said.

Most of the signs will be modified, instead of being replaced, to reflect the new numbers. However, some signs, big and small, will be replaced on a case-by-case basis, St. Martin said.

Changes sent to GPS companies as they happen

All of the work, which should take a month, will be done at night to disrupt as little traffic as possible. The next morning, the sign crews will tell the state which exits they renumbered and the state will then contact mapmakers with updates on the new exit numbers, St. Martin said.

The companies are pretty quick with updating their maps, as evidenced by the state's experience renumbering routes 195 and 295.

"If you have an older GPS system in your car, or a separate unit like a Garmin, you may need to update it to get the updated maps," he said.

Maps that use real-time traffic data, like Waze, Google Maps and Apple Maps, tend to be quickest to update, he said.

The Northeast has been the last part of the country to adopt the changes, including Massachusetts and Connecticut.

See all the new exits

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Roch's Market in West Warwick to close

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Roch's Market in West Warwick is closing. A sign hanging outside the store Saturday said "Total Inventory Blowout." The Roch family said it sold the market years ago to someone outside the family. Separately, the Roch family said it is building a new full service...
WEST WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

DEM pauses plans to demolish Galilee’s Lighthouse Inn

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to redevelop the property housing the former Lighthouse Inn have been brought to a screeching halt. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Friday that a hazardous materials assessment needs to be conducted before the state-owned land is leveled and repurposed. “This...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – M. Charles Bakst

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in the political arena and others in Rhode Island with information to share. This week Paolino interviews M. Charles Bakst, former reporter with the Providence Journal. They talk RI history, politics, elections, RI history, and more. Watch In The Arema with Joe Paolino...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Providence, RI
Traffic
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#95 South#Gps#Google Maps
rinewstoday.com

Authority to restore Johnson’s Pond water levels given to RI DEM

Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, bill sponsors Senator Leonidas P. Raptakis and Representative Thomas E. Noret, members of the Johnson’s Pond Civic Association, and state and local officials to sign legislation that grants the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) the authority to restore water levels in Johnson’s Pond in Coventry.
COVENTRY, RI
FUN 107

Three Confusing New Bedford Roads That Should Be Traveled With Caution

I've been driving for more than 16 years and there are still areas of New Bedford where I question my ability and knowledge. Multiple times, I've encountered roadways where the markings on the pavement are mind-boggling. One second, there's a yellow line or a dashed line. Then, it disappears only to reappear 100 feet ahead. Don't get me started on the abrupt merging that has to take place.
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
eastgreenwichnews.com

Bones, ‘Belligerent Males,’ and an Owl

9:27 a.m. – A caller said she found pills at the intersection of Liberty and Somerset streets and was worried they might be harmful. Police collected the pills and took them to the police station to be destroyed. 7:23 p.m. – A caller told police someone on Marlborough Street...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds of sunflowers in bloom in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Sunflower enthusiasts can rejoice as Anawan Farms in Rehoboth welcomes hundreds of blooms. The farm’s U-Pick operation is open to walk-ins on weekends and by reservation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Visitors are encouraged to walk the farm, take pictures with family, and leave with some sensational blooms. You can learn […]
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Providence Public Safety Complex has power restored after outage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power was restored to the Providence Public Safety Complex Saturday morning after an outage. In a tweet Saturday, the Providence police said the complex had no electricity and phone lines were not working. The outage, police said, did not impact calls to dispatch.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy