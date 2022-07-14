ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Jacob Serra is 4th Westerly student named Providence Journal Honor Roll Boy

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
COVENTRY — Jacob Serra received an early introduction to the rich athletic heritage at Westerly High.

“I remember my freshman year walking into the school foyer, and there’s a school athletic Hall of Fame,” Serra said. “I vividly remember looking at all those great names, all those people and what they accomplished.

“Fast-forward four years and it’s a flick of the switch — it's amazing how fast time flies.”

The first version of the school opened in 1870, and the community remains one of the state’s most storied on the interscholastic stage. Serra’s name will now sit alongside those immortals — he's been named The Providence Journal Honor Roll Boy for the 2021-22 academic year.

Only four Bulldogs have earned the honor since the boys award was first presented in 1927 — two boys, two girls. Serra joins 1958 winner Ronald Stenhouse, 2006 winner Samantha Gawrych and 2020 winner Sydney Federico in a rather exclusive club. He was selected from a pool of applicants throughout the state and evaluated by a committee that included retired Journal sportswriter John Gillooly, inaugural Providence Journal Honor Roll Girl selection Anne Hird and others.

“It was really great to wear Westerly across my chest on the track or in the classroom," Serra said. "I’m just happy to represent all the people.”

THE PROVIDENCE JOURNAL HONOR ROLL BOY 2020-2021: St. Raphael's Darius Kipyego runs away with this award

THE PROVIDENCE JOURNAL HONOR ROLL GIRL 2020-2021: It's about keeping things in balance for SK's Carley Fewlass

Serra will receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Finetco. His academic and extracurricular pursuits set him apart from the field — Serra was a three-time class president, a member of the School Improvement Team and an outstanding student with a weighted 4.54 grade-point average. He was formally honored during a Wednesday presentation at Coventry Lumber.

“It’s something we certainly look forward to each year,” said Sean Finnegan of Finetco and a former student-athlete with the Oakers. “It’s something my family takes pride in.”

Like Gawrych and Federico before him, Serra was a track and field standout. He was a four-time All-State selection while competing in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. Serra turned his focus to running after being cut from his middle school soccer team — the rest is now wonderful history.

“I’m maybe not the most gifted athletically,” Serra said, "but I realized with track and field, if I really wanted it, I could do it.”

2021-22 Honor Roll Girl Award winner: Multisport star Madison Alves is Providence Journal's 2021-22 Honor Roll Girl Award winner

Track and Field: Here is the 2021-22 Providence Journal All-State Boys Track & Field Team

Serra might be selling his natural talent a bit short. Work ethic alone does not transform someone into a New Balance National indoor meet qualifier, a three-time New England Championships participant, a three-time team Most Valuable Player and a two-time team Rookie of the Year. Serra will continue his career at Clemson in the fall.

“There are no real shortcuts,” Serra said. “You have to do it. You have to be a hard worker.

“A lot of late nights, a lot of extra stress — some of the stress I did put on myself. But a lot of stress in general.”

One of Serra’s last initiatives at Westerly was to ensure Senior Week activities were affordable for all classmates who wished to participate.

His late grandfather, Vincent Naccarato, was a respected attorney and community volunteer in town who provided Serra with an example of what it meant to give back. Serra served as a mentor at Dunn’s Corners Elementary, participated in the town’s beach cleanup and was a course marshal for the town’s Track & Athletic Club. “He never prioritized wealth,” Serra said. “He was about helping people.”

Serra will major in health science with the Tigers. He plans to attend medical school and study orthopedic surgery. What he’s able to accomplish in the future could find Serra included among another prestigious group or two — there could be an impressionable Westerly freshman learning about him some day.

"I’m honestly just so thankful to be in the position I was," Serra said. "You don’t realize it. You’re in the moment.

"I haven’t had a track meet in four weeks now — I go back and look on my phone at those photos. Those were great times."

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Jacob Serra is 4th Westerly student named Providence Journal Honor Roll Boy

