Lincoln, RI

Candidates by same name in neighboring districts? That's no typo – they're father and son

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
There will be only one Thomas A. Rando running for the General Assembly this year.

When two Thomas A. Randos – both Republicans and both of Lincoln – filed papers to run for adjoining House districts earlier this month, it sent a ripple of confusion over Ocean State election watchers.

Neither candidate had a junior, senior or numeric suffix after his name, and they were listed one after the other in districts 45 and 46.

Was it a mistake and, if not, how would people tell them apart if they got elected?

As many Lincoln political observers already knew, the Randos are not clerical errors, but father and son.

But only one will be running in November.

Here's what's happening

The elder Rando, Thomas Anthony Rando, is not going to collect voter signatures to get on the ballot, the younger Thomas Alexander Rando told The Journal.

As it turns out, Thomas Anthony's decision to declare as a candidate for representative in District 46 – mostly in Lincoln with a small tail protruding into Pawtucket's Fairlawn neighborhood – was tactical.

GOP party officials thought the district, now held by Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, was winnable, but they didn't know who their candidate might be.

So Thomas Anthony Rando put his name in before the end of June candidate declaration deadline to make sure the seat didn't go uncontested.

Political Scene:Is RI ready to make the leap into electronic voting?

"We were getting down to the wire, and we needed to get someone in there," said Thomas Alexander Rando, who goes by Alex and is running in District 45.

The Lincoln Town Republican Committee had wanted to support Angelo Kapsimalis in District 46, but wasn't sure if he would run.

As it turned out, Kapsimalis did declare as an independent so Thomas Anthony Rando is going to step aside.

The younger Rando is running for District 45

As for his own race, Alex Rando, a 34-year-old manager at a Johnston metal recycler he preferred not to name, said he is running against Cumberland Democrat Mia Ackerman because he wants to improve the state's business climate and reduce costs.

"The incumbent in [District] 45 has been around 10 years at this point and I have talked to a lot of people in the community upset about a lack of responsiveness," he said, adding that the House could benefit from some "intellectual diversity" in a legislature dominated by Democrats.

If elected to the district split between Cumberland and Lincoln, Rando said, he would try to lower the state gasoline tax and eliminate truck tolls.

Election 2022 Updates:Morgenthau gets Booker's endorsement

OK, but why was he not named Thomas Rando "Jr." or given a different middle initial to make it easier to distinguish him from his father?

"When my father's family first came to this country from Sicily, for whatever reason they wanted to keep the initials TAR in the family," he said. "So my father is Thomas Anthony Rando, his sister is Therese Ann Rando. When I was born my mother did not like the idea of me being a junior or second, but they had to keep the TAR thing, so they said let's name him Thomas Alexander Rando and call him Alex."

The result: "It's led to a whole lot of confusion, from elementary school to today."

Even if two Randos were elected to the House at the same time, it wouldn't be that unusual for there to be two people in the chamber with the same last name.

There are currently two representatives with the last name Lima – Charlene of Cranston and Steven of Woonsocket – serving in the House.

Meanwhile, Ackerman, who was first elected to the House in 2012, is making her case to be reelected:

"I am a tireless advocate for Cumberland and Lincoln and have sponsored many enacted bills that have strengthened the community," she wrote in an email. "For example, I've helped Cumberland and Lincoln public schools get their fair share in the state funding formula and just this year helped secure an extra $2.5 million in state funds. I've passionately advocated for and sponsored several bills in the health care space including bills to expand access to cancer screenings and improve 9-1-1 services."

