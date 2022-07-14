ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top athletes, coaches, contributor round out Monroe County Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
Here are the biographies for the remainder of the Monroe County Hall of Fame Class of 2022:

ATHLETES

Jerry Blackwell, slow pitch softball

A legendary slugger in Bloomington slow pitch softball in its heyday, he was the league's home run champion for 14 consecutive seasons, 1972-1985. Once hit three home runs in a single inning and had a career batting average of .600. In 1970, was named to all-tournament team that won Midwest Regional. Worked to bring in 1983 the first of many state and national slow pitch tournaments to Bloomington. A 2002 inductee to the USA Softball of Indiana (ASA) Hall of Fame and charter member of Bloomington Softball Hall of Fame (1987). Also prominent in Bloomington city golf, reaching Super Senior finals in 2010. He is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who served during Viet Nam era. His son Brian was 1,000-point scorer for Edgewood basketball (1986-89).

Ron Brinegar, Bloomington High School, 1960

Earned 11 letters as 3-sport star in football, basketball and baseball and was a four-year varsity player in football, making all-state his senior year while quarterbacking 8-2 Panther team under Fred Huff. Named captain for both football and basketball teams. His 1960 basketball team went 18-2 under Keith Rhodes and advanced to state finals and his baseball team won a school-record 20 games with Brinegar at shortstop and on the mound. Was a member of Babe Ruth team that advanced to national tournament at Rock Island, Ill., playing on the same field Ruth played on. Played football at Butler under Tony Hinkle. Longtime member of Bloomington Fire Department, he passed away in 2019 at age 78.

Amy Crozier, Bloomington North, 1981

A true pioneer of girls’ distance running in track and cross country. As a freshman finished seventh at girls’ state track meet in the mile run. Went out for cross country her sophomore year before it was an IHSAA sanctioned sport, trained with the boys and won the first unofficial girls’ state meet in 1978, covering the 1.9-mile distance in 10:51 and finishing 100 yards ahead of the nearest of 250 runners. Finished ninth in her senior year on a 3K course. Her efforts helped grow the Cougar program under Hall of Famer Ralph Sieboldt. She's been an assistant cross country coach since 2013, assistant track coach since 2015 and teaches special education at North.

Ike Martin, Bloomington South, 1973

All-time Bloomington City Golf leader in titles, passing Hall of Famer Phil Talbot with his 12th title in 2021 by winning Super Senior Championship Flight nine months after knee replacement. Won eight titles in Men’s Championship Flight from 1982-2004, second only to Talbot’s 11 and won Senior Division titles in 2009, 2007, 2019. Only the third golfer in City history to win titles at three levels (Men’s, Senior, Super Senior). He is a 15-time finalist, second only to Talbot’s 17. City Golf Hall of Fame inductee (1992) has won eight City Golf qualifying tournaments, setting the 36-hole record with a 131. Three-time Medalist Tournament winner.

COACHES

Bob Jones, Edgewood, baseball

Has coached over 900 games and won more than 500 of them in 37 years at Edgewood. Teams have won 11 sectional titles, three regionals, one semi-state and 11 conference titles. Guided Mustangs to Class 3A state final in 2019. Coached Rob Smith, highly successful former head coach of Ohio University, and pitcher Greg Granger, drafted in 1991 by Atlanta Braves. Has coached six Indiana All-Stars: Andy Anderson, Scott Pedersen, Matt Newman, Jake Bauer, Ethan Vecrumba and Luke Hayden. Two-time H-T All-Area Coach of the Year and two-time Indiana High School Baseball Coaches District Coach of the Year. Spent 44 years as high school teacher. Longtime clock/scoreboard operator for Edgewood football/basketball.

Grier Werner, South baseball

The 28-year Panther coach (1980-2007), won 419 games, eight sectional championships, two regional and four conference titles. Four-time conference Coach of Year. Coached two professional baseball players, Tyler Thompson (Blue Jays), T.J. Brewer (Brewers). All-city Pittsburgh high school player at third base, left field ended up at Penn State batting team-high .386 for Nittany Lions’ 1963 College World Series team. Named assistant coach at IU under Bob Lawrence (1975-80) and was also an assistant football coach at South for 20 years. Inducted to Indiana High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. Was president of Indiana Baseball Coaches Association 2001-02 and has been a vice president of the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame since 2009.

CONTRIBUTORS

Al Gallo, coach

Over 50 years in coaching, mostly as a widely recognized assistant in football, basketball, track and baseball at four county high schools — University, Bloomington High, South, North. Called the “best motivator I’ve ever seen …” by Hall of Famer Dobby Grossman. Played key role as offensive coach under Fred Huff and Tom Sells during Panthers’ record 60-game winning streak from 1967-7. Mentored five future All-Americans and numerous all-state athletes. Also coached American Legion and Babe Ruth baseball and briefly, IU freshman football. Served as USA Track and Field official and National Umpires Association umpire. WTTS color commentator for high school football. 1994 Bloomington Softball Association HOF inductee.

— Information provided by Lynn Houser and Hall of Fame committee

