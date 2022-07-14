ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

BeLoved Village breaks ground in Asheville; advocates take housing crisis into own hands

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago
ASHEVILLE - From her vantage point on the wooden deck of the 440-square-foot tiny home, Amy Cantrell overlooks a sloping bank and the clearing carved into a thick stand of bamboo, the future home of BeLoved Village in East Asheville.

Co-director of BeLoved Asheville and a longtime advocate, Cantrell is one of many community organizers who have grown tired of waiting, and instead are taking Asheville's accelerating housing and homeless crisis into their own hands.

“We’re not waiting anymore. We can’t wait. People are dying," she said.

It's that same fear that pushed Melanie Robertson to action. In April, she co-founded the Jubilee! Alternative Micro-Shelter, meant to meet a burgeoning need in the community, offering shelter to women experiencing homelessness and help finding permanent housing.

She was among the organizers of a temporary winter shelter in the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church last winter. When Code Purple ended in March, so did emergency shelter options — and Jubilee was the answer for some guests who faced the possibility of ending up back on the street.

On a July evening, at the 5:30 check-in on the ground floor of Jubilee! Community on Patton Avenue, volunteer Spencer Roten was facilitating intake.

While the city seeks long-term solutions with an outside consultant, the community relies on established organizations, like churches and nonprofits, to keep things afloat in the meantime, he said.

“It’s a Band-Aid for an issue no one has a complete answer to,” Roten said. "I’m just glad there are people out there coming together to make this sort of stuff happen. ... They saw a need and really jumped into it."

'What are we going to do about this?'

BeLoved Village has been in the works since 2017 and broke ground in early July.

"This is a real game changer of a model," Cantrell said. "We haven’t seen deep affordability hardly at all here, and we certainly haven’t seen deep affordability with equity."

The 1.22-acre property is slated for a community of 12 microhomes at 30%-40% area median income. The parcel was donated by Land of the Sky United Church of Christ, which sits on an adjoining property.

The city lists a salary of $15,800 as 30% AMI for a one-person household and $18,050 for a two-person household.

Cantrell anticipates the building cost of each unit to be $94,700, but with so much volunteer labor, supplies and pro bono work, the true cost will be much less, she said.

On July 13, a handful of volunteers, Project Manager Bill Cox and BeLoved co-director Ponkho Bermejo were prepping the foundations for Phase 1 — the first three, two-bedroom tiny homes to be built among the bamboo grove.

A $1.2-million project, the one- and two-bedroom units are 440-649 square feet, fully furnished and equipped with full kitchens, bathrooms and a washer and dryer.

Construction is anticipated to be completed at the end of the year or early 2023.

The model home on the property was built in fall 2020, and its bright blue siding, clean, white trim and the A-frame peak of the roof were designed from the vision of a "house that looks like home," Cantrell said.

Driving the project is a group of people impacted by the housing crisis, which Cantrell calls the "impacted people's circle," those who have experienced homelessness, poverty and been without shelter.

Too often, Cantrell said she hears people say they can't afford affordable housing, or they would secure an apartment only to discover it was 2 miles off a bus line and hardly habitable, crowded in high-rise apartments or hotel conversions.

She would visit newly housed people in their apartments to find them living in desolate conditions, just a plastic-wrapped mattress on the floor and mix-matched canned foods.

“That doesn’t feel like home,” she said.

BeLoved is building homes that are "deeply affordable, sustainable and equitable," Cantrell said, an idea born after the death of Janet Jones, who lived without housing by the river and died of hypothermia in Asheville on the first cold night of October 2016.

Afterward, the impacted people's circle were determined to create solutions.

"Somebody, and I’ll never forget, said, ‘What are we going to do about this?’ Not, what’s the government going to do or some agency, but what are we in this room going to do about this?" Cantrell said.

In the wake of Jones' death, Cantrell said she never imagined she would be here: with a general contractor's license, breaking ground on a development, determined that this is just the first of many.

“All of that really comes out of the ability of people so step forward and say, we’re going to be the solution," Cantrell said. "It’s really significant what we can do together.”

'A new model for Asheville'

Cantrell believes this is the first deeply affordable community of its kind in the city, a sentiment also echoed by Robertson, who believes the microshelter effort at Jubilee could be a new model for Asheville — the first of its kind with more to come.

Three woman are currently housed at the Jubilee microshelter. More have passed through in the last months and managed to secure housing or a place at ABCCM's Transformation Village.

One Jubilee resident, Krys, who requested her last name not be used, has been at the shelter since mid-April and is moving into her own apartment off Tunnel Road on July 14.

She said her experience has been great, and it's hard to leave. But moving into her own place means she can be reunited with her dog, Bear, and the beginning of a new journey after finding herself homeless in Asheville last September.

Krys gave a thorough tour of the space — stopping by her own bed nook, the communal dining area and the kitchen, where she has prepared pork chops for the other residents and volunteers and hung art that she wishes she could take with her.

"This is better for the women. You can’t be out on that street right now," she said. "It’s not a good environment out there."

The microshelter has a temporary shelter permit from the city allowing it to operate through November.

Robertson said the Jubilee microshelter volunteers strived for a "nurturing, homelike environment."

“We want to provide a bigger part of what women and anyone needs, and that is to have community," she said.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

