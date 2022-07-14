From morning yoga to carnival rides: Fun things to do NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway

When NASCAR zooms into Pocono Raceway next weekend, fans will find there’s plenty of things to do other than watch the races.

off-track activities available to ticket-holders.

Family friendly fun

As in years past, kids under 12 are admitted free to all NASCAR races (including the M&M’s Fan Appreciate 400 NASCAR Cup on Sunday).

Along with free tickets, kids will dig the Raceway’s Fan Fair, which will feature a carnival (with rides, slides and games), as well as the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone (with face-painting, bouncy houses, and interactive displays from sponsors such as Chevrolet, General Tire, Weis Markets, M&M’s, and DoorDash).

On Saturday, the Kids Zone will offer several more free happenings for kids such as photo booths and educational demos.

Be on the lookout for superheroes, Captain America and Wonder Woman, who will be roaming the grounds, along with the raceway's resident magician and mascot, Tricky the fox.

The Raceway has two playgrounds on premises including Tricky’s Kit Kamp (suitable for younger fans and located near gate 8 behind the grandstands) and the #PoconoMtns Inclusive Playground (on the infield) designed for kids of all ages.

Giddy up: Kids can ride a different kind of horsepower with free pony rides from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the grassy area near the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground or meet something scaly when the Reptile Wrangler visits with his snakes and other creatures from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Meet and greet: NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Brisco will sign autographs in a “recess” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The first 300 kids at the infield playground will enjoy a free treat with Tricky, the Raceway’s mascot and hang out with Briscoe.

Lap around

Those camping out at the Raceway during the races have special access to enjoy a walk, run or bike ride on the Tricky Triangle’s 2.5 mile track from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday.

Saluting Veterans

Pocono Raceway will honor veterans and military members at the Vet Village, located in the Fan Fair with more than 30 veteran-based organizations.

In addition, there will will a 100 Gold Star breakfast and special ceremony on Sunday morning for members of the military and their families.

Fun for Fido

The camping area at Pocono Raceway is dog friendly.

Campers traveling with their four-legged friends can let Fido run around at the Bark Park, centrally located in the infield, which is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Bring your pooch and meet Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman at the Bark Park noon on Sunday.

For the comfort and convenience of all furry friends, access will be limited.

Block party and fireworks

The after party takes place 5 p.m. to Midnight Thursday - Saturday at the Infield Block party where there will be cover bands and drink and food specials. The block party is only open to camping guests.

On Saturday, at 9:15 p.m. the raceway's sky will light up during the fireworks show.

The concert line-up includes Turning the Tide (6 to 9 p.m. Thursday), Until Sunrise (5 to 8 p.m. Friday), Scott Marshall Band (8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday), Stonewood (5 to 7 p.m. Saturday), and M80 (9:45 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday).

Stretch then Sip

Practice some Zen in between races with a yoga class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday and Sunday. For the 21 and over crowd, there is a paint and sip class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Feeling extra artsy: Paint your own racecar or suncatcher from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Parades

Fans can welcome NASCAR’s highway warriors during three hauler parades during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series haulers will parade in on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and the NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade on 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The haulers will come from behind the grandstand, pass outside of Turn 3, cut across the track and pass through the Turn 3 infield campgrounds before entering the garage.

Quiet the noise

This year, Pocono Raceway partnered with KultureCity to make the raceway a sensory-inclusive motorsports venue.

If needed, ticket-holders can access sensory bags filled with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

In addition, there are two sensory rooms if you need a quiet place to chill during the races.

Pocono Mountains Activities and Welcome Center

Built three years ago in the middle of the infield, the Welcome Center is open to campers and staffed by Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau employees who offer local tips to visitors.

Free for campers, all activities and classes are taught by teachers and staff from Northampton Community College.

Meet the drivers

Get an autograph from your favorite NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (3 p.m. Friday) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (11:30 a.m. Saturday) at the M&M'S Fan Stage located in Fan Fair. Wristbands will be distributed in advance.

In addition, Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric will take his place in the Starter’s Stand 12:15 p..m. Sunday as race fans sign the start/finish line.

Don’t miss Sunday’s Q&A sessions with legendary M&M’S drivers, including Ernie Irvan, Ken Schrader, David Gilliland and Kyle Busch.

Camping contests

Got super powers?

This year's campsite decorating contest theme, sponsored by Weis Markets, is superheroes.

How to submit: Once your campsite is set up, take a picture and post it to twitter using the #WeisCampsiteContest and tagging @WeisMarkets and @PoconoRaceway. Deadline to submit your site for judging will be 10 a.m. Saturday.

Pocono Raceway will post the four finalists on Pocono Raceway’s Twitter at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fans will be able to vote on social media via a twitter pole for the favorite site. The winner will then be announced on stage at the Infield Block Party and awarded their prize by Pocono raceway and Weis Markets staff.

If you go: NASCAR Weekend takes place July 22 - 24 at Pocono Raceway, 1234 Long Pond Road, Long Pond.

Tickets start at $10. Camping sites start at $250 and includes two infield guest passes and two pit/paddock passes with advance purchase